Shandil inspects Tanda medical college; calls on Shanta Kumar

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 19

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today inspected the Tanda medical college and zonal hospital in Kangra district. At Tanda medical college, he was welcomed by local Congress legislator RS Bali and his supporters.

The minister interacted with patients and inquired about the facilities being provided at the hospital. He directed the medical college authorities to make proper arrangements for the attendants of patients. He also visited the super-speciality wing of the college.

The minister later went to Palampur and met former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar. He also paid obeisance at the Chamunda Mata temple.