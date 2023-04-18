Shandil: State to have new health policy

Dalhousie, April 17
Health Minister Col (Dr) Dhani Ram Shandil today said that a new health policy would be formulated to make Himachal Pradesh a leading state in terms of health services.
Shandil, while addressing donors at a blood donation camp, said that infrastructural facilities in the health sector would be strengthened as part of the proposed health policy. The camp was organised in collaboration with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Dalhousie. As many as 30 youths voluntarily donated blood in the camp.
The minister said that arrangements would be made separately for the deployment of health staff in Dalhousie. He added that necessary steps would be taken to impart training to male nurses in the state.
Former minister Asha Kumari called for the deployment of requisite health staff in the Dalhousie Assembly constituency. She demanded filling of the vacant posts of dentist and specialist doctor at the community health centre at Bathri. — OC
Boost for Infra
Infrastructure facilities in the health sector will be strengthened as part of the proposed health policy.
