Shandil: Will ensure planned development in Solan segment

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 14

Dhani Ram Shandil, Minister for Health and Social Justice, was accorded a warm welcome by more than 70 organisations here today.

Shandil thanked the gathered people for their support and assured them that he would try to come up to their expectations while undertaking planned development. He added that he would solve various problems plaguing the Solan constituency in a phased manner.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had established a ‘Sukhashray’ assistance fund for providing higher education to destitute children and women. This fund would be used to equip such children with professional skills, higher education and professional training to secure their future, he added.

Shandil said, “The Congress government has fulfilled its promise of restoring the old pension scheme in its first Cabinet meeting. This will provide future security to the employees and they will not be dependent on others in their old age.”

The Health Minister announced that a multi-specialty hospital having modern facilities would soon be set up in Solan. The hospital would have a trauma centre, besides other key facilities. Efforts would be made to improve the health institutions of the state.