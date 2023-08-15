Shanta Kumar hails Himachal Pradesh govt for disaster mgmt

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 14

While the BJP is targeting the Congress government in the state for its “failures” in tackling the natural calamity caused due to heavy monsoons in the state, former CM and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar has appreciated the work being done by the state government led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Shanta Kumar, in a message posted on social media, said that the government was doing a good job in helping out the people affected by the natural calamity. The state government did a commendable job in rescuing thousands of tourists trapped in remote areas of the state.

Shanta Kumar has a message to his own party, the BJP, for not acting as an opposition party. He urged the opposition leaders to support the government in this hour of crisis. Shanta said the opposition leaders should come together with the government to help out the people.

The veteran leader also urged the people to contribute and help the government and avoid travelling during monsoons. The message of veteran BJP leader is likely to embarrass the BJP leaders who have been criticising the state government for its “failures in helping out” the people in distress. Earlier also, Shanta has put forward his views over many issue even though these were against the party position.

