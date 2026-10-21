A commemorative plaque recalling a historic meeting of the National Executive of the BJP held at the Rotary Bhawan in Palampur in 1989, associated with the resolve for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was unveiled on Monday in the presence of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar.

The plaque commemorates a meeting held at the Rotary Bhawan that was attended by around 100 members of the BJP National Executive from across the country. The installation is intended to preserve the historical account of the meeting and familiarise future generations with its significance.

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Shanta Kumar lauded the services rendered by the Rotary Club, Palampur, and the Rotary Eye Foundation. He said that the organisation had carved out a distinct identity through its sustained efforts in healthcare, assistance to needy people and other public welfare activities. Later a statue of Dr Shiv Kumar, founder of the Rotary Eye Foundation, was also unveiled.

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KG Butail, president of the Rotary Eye Foundation, welcomed the guests and highlighted the organisation’s contribution to healthcare, social welfare and community service. He described the plaque as an important initiative to preserve memories associated with significant historical events.

Shanta Kumar recalled the contributions of Dr Shiv Kumar and said that society had a responsibility to preserve the memories of dedicated individuals and carry forward their ideals. He appreciated the role played by the Rotary in serving the community and improving access to healthcare.