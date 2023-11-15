Shanta unveils Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue in Palampur

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 14

Shanta Kumar, veteran BJP leader and former Himachal CM, who is known for speaking out his mind, today praised the first Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru, taking a divergent line from his party. The BJP has been critical of Jawaharlal Nehru and blaming him for most problems being faced by the country.

Shanta Kumar today unveiled the life-size statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Palampur in the presence of Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail.

While talking to The Tribune, Shanta Kumar said that he noticed the bad condition of the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Palampur. “I wrote to the SDM Palampur that the old statue should be replaced by new one and I sent a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for it. Now the Congressmen requested me to unveil the statue and I gladly consented,” he said.

Addressing the gathering at the programme organised in the corporation office premises, Shanta Kumar said, “This was a historic programme on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru where there are no walls among political parties. Perhaps such a programme would never have happened before and would never happen again.”

He said it was Jawaharlal Nehru who fought for the country’s independence and went to jail and laid the foundation of today’s India. He came to Palampur to meet Kanhaiya Lal Butail in the Butail family. This was a matter of pride for every citizen of Palampur.

Shanta Kumar, “The level of politics in Palampur is very high. Here there is politics of love and respect and there is no place for politics of hatred and malice. Earlier in democracy, politics was about love and respect and fighting was only about principles. But in present times, democracy has become a protest mechanism,” Shanta Kumar said.

Shanta Kumar said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had come to Palampur to meet him. At that time, he had requested him to work in Kangra from tourism point of view. “I am thankful to the CM that he announced to make Kangra the tourism capital of the state. This district will benefit from tourism development,” he said. He expressed his gratitude to Ashish Butail and the Municipal Corporation for giving him the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister by inviting him to the unveiling of his statue.

