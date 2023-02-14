Shanty gutted, Nepalese killed

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 13

An octogenarian was burnt alive after his tin shanty caught fire near the LIC building in Sarwari area of Kullu town today. The deceased was identified as Jeet Ram, a Nepalese. He was residing in the town with a woman and her son, who managed to escape.

The shanty reportedly caught fire around 6.24 am. Firefighters reached the area immediately and controlled the fire in a short time but Jeet Ram, who was asleep in the shanty, was burnt to death by then.

Kullu Fire Officer Thakur Dass said that a loss of Rs 1 lakh had been estimated in the incident. He added that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.