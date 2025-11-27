DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shaping future Experts weigh in on science, tech, society

Shaping future Experts weigh in on science, tech, society

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 07:57 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The conference received 120 research papers from participants.
Advertisement

Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, in the Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, is hosting a two-day International Multidisciplinary Conference on “Science, Technology and Society: Intersection, Challenges and Future Possibilities” in virtual mode. The event, which began on Wednesday, aims to bring together scholars and professionals to discuss the evolving relationship between scientific progress, technological innovation and societal needs.

Advertisement

The conference received 120 research papers from participants across five states — Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh — as well as from all districts of Himachal.

Advertisement

The proceedings opened with a welcome address by Dr Sachin Kumar, Principal of the host college. The first keynote speaker, Dr Ana Margarida Simaens, Associate Dean at ISCTE Business School, Lisbon, Portugal, delivered an insightful lecture on the intersections of science, technology and society, emphasising gender inclusion and the importance of context-specific solutions to global challenges.

Advertisement

In the second session, Prof PK Ahluwalia, president of the Indian Association of Physics Teachers, offered an engaging perspective on how innovations — from electricity to Aadhaar to 3D printing — have shaped human development.

After a brief interval, Dr Kamakshi Lumba continued the proceedings by inviting Dr Mukesh Roy, Clinical Researcher and Senior Biostatistician at MCI Baptist Hospital, Miami, US. Dr Roy spoke on “Access to Healthcare: Telemedicine, AI in Diagnostics and Health Innovation,” outlining the technological transformations redefining global healthcare.

Advertisement

The day concluded with the third session, featuring 50 paper presentations from diverse disciplines. The remaining 70 papers will be presented on Thursday, the concluding day of the conference.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts