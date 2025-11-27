Shaping future Experts weigh in on science, tech, society

Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, in the Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, is hosting a two-day International Multidisciplinary Conference on “Science, Technology and Society: Intersection, Challenges and Future Possibilities” in virtual mode. The event, which began on Wednesday, aims to bring together scholars and professionals to discuss the evolving relationship between scientific progress, technological innovation and societal needs.

The conference received 120 research papers from participants across five states — Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh — as well as from all districts of Himachal.

The proceedings opened with a welcome address by Dr Sachin Kumar, Principal of the host college. The first keynote speaker, Dr Ana Margarida Simaens, Associate Dean at ISCTE Business School, Lisbon, Portugal, delivered an insightful lecture on the intersections of science, technology and society, emphasising gender inclusion and the importance of context-specific solutions to global challenges.

In the second session, Prof PK Ahluwalia, president of the Indian Association of Physics Teachers, offered an engaging perspective on how innovations — from electricity to Aadhaar to 3D printing — have shaped human development.

After a brief interval, Dr Kamakshi Lumba continued the proceedings by inviting Dr Mukesh Roy, Clinical Researcher and Senior Biostatistician at MCI Baptist Hospital, Miami, US. Dr Roy spoke on “Access to Healthcare: Telemedicine, AI in Diagnostics and Health Innovation,” outlining the technological transformations redefining global healthcare.

The day concluded with the third session, featuring 50 paper presentations from diverse disciplines. The remaining 70 papers will be presented on Thursday, the concluding day of the conference.