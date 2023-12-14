Share regional plans of all districts: High Court to Himachal government

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 13

The HP High Court has directed the state government’’s counsel to share information that why regional plans for many districts, including Shimla, were still at the proposal stage.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a PIL filed by Kusum Bali highlighting indiscriminate and haphazard construction in hilly areas, especially in the eco-sensitive Barog zone.

While perusing the status report filed by the government, the court observed that “we are distressed to note that only draft regional plans for Solan and Lahaul and Spiti regions have been submitted by consultants and the state is still considering the proposal to prepare the regional plans for Shimla, Kangra and Kullu.”

In its earlier order, the court had directed the Director, Town and Country Planning, to take steps to prepare and publish the draft regional plans for all districts after carrying out a survey of the regions and preparing an existing land use map.

It had directed him that the regional plans would also indicate/provide for “No Development Zones” for the conservation and preservation of areas in their natural state, particularly hills. The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 4.

