Sharing OTP costs man Rs 4.87 lakh in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 18

The Baddi police registered a case of cheating after a resident was duped of Rs 4,87,131 by a conman posing as a customer care executive of the SBI last evening.

The complainant received a call on his mobile phone on January 17. The caller, posing as customer care executive of the SBI, offered to activate his card saying a cashback coupon was to be sent to him.

Complainant Devinder Dubey said that he was asked to give the OPT and as soon he did so, Rs 3,31,903 was debited from his first ATM card and Rs 1,55,228 from the other one.

Realising that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered under Section 420 of the IPC, said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.