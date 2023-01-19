Sharing OTP costs man Rs 4.87 lakh in Baddi

Solan, January 18
The Baddi police registered a case of cheating after a resident was duped of Rs 4,87,131 by a conman posing as a customer care executive of the SBI last evening.
The complainant received a call on his mobile phone on January 17. The caller, posing as customer care executive of the SBI, offered to activate his card saying a cashback coupon was to be sent to him.
Complainant Devinder Dubey said that he was asked to give the OPT and as soon he did so, Rs 3,31,903 was debited from his first ATM card and Rs 1,55,228 from the other one.
Realising that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered under Section 420 of the IPC, said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states