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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sharp AQI swings raise pollution alarm in Baddi

Sharp AQI swings raise pollution alarm in Baddi

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:33 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Ozone was identified as the principal pollutant on Diwali, while PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations touched 358 and 441 µg/m³, respectively, at 9 pm.
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Baddi’s air quality readings have raised serious questions over pollution monitoring, with the AQI plunging from 224 before Diwali to 104 on the festival day, against 280 recorded last year. However, the respite proved short-lived, with the index climbing to 208 by this evening as industrial operations resumed and vehicular emissions increased.

Ozone was identified as the principal pollutant on Diwali, while PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations touched 358 and 441 µg/m³, respectively, at 9 pm. The sharp mismatch between these pollutant levels and the reported AQI of 104 has put the Central Pollution Control Board’s monitoring data under scrutiny.

The deterioration continued today, with PM2.5 and PM10 reaching 469 and 407 µg/m³, respectively, several times above the prescribed annual safe limit of 60 µg/m³ for PM10.

IIT-Kanpur studies have identified industrial fuel combustion, including coal and petcoke, manufacturing emissions, road dust and vehicular pollution as key contributors.

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Residents also alleged that chemical waste was set ablaze near Sikka Hotel on Diwali, releasing thick smoke and aggravating pollution.

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