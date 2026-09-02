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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SHE HAAT near Chamunda temple gives new opportunities to rural women

SHE HAAT near Chamunda temple gives new opportunities to rural women

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:13 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Shree Chamunda SHE HAAT was revived by the Kangra district administration in 2025.
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A once-dormant rural marketplace near the Chamunda Devi Temple has been given a new lease of life as a women-led enterprise, offering accommodation, local food, hospitality services and a platform for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to market their products.

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The Shree Chamunda SHE HAAT was revived by the Kangra district administration in 2025 under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). The renovated facility was handed over to the Unnati Cluster Level Federation (CLF) of Development Block Dharamsala for operation.

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According to Dharamsala BDO Abhineet Katyayan, the initiative is aimed at creating a sustainable livelihood model for rural women by combining local products with hospitality and tourism services. “The objective is to provide rural women with a platform where they can participate not only in production and marketing but also in hospitality, catering and enterprise management,” he said.

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The renovation work was carried out at a cost of Rs 37.11 lakh. The facility now has four rooms on the ground floor, while the first floor comprises one room and a hall. Together, the accommodation facilities can cater to around 25 to 30 persons per day.

The facility was formally inaugurated on April 25. Since then, it has been attracting tourists, pilgrims and other visitors travelling to the Chamunda Temple and adjoining areas.

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Katyayan said the project was designed to ensure wider participation of SHGs instead of allowing the facility to remain concentrated in the hands of a single group. Women associated with the CLF were provided training in catering and housekeeping and are now involved in managing and delivering services.

The SHE HAAT has also established backward and forward linkages with rural producers. Since becoming operational, Chamunda SHE HAAT has generated approximately Rs 1.20 lakh in sales so far. With increasing tourist footfall, expansion of food and accommodation services, regular tiffin and catering orders, and wider participation of SHGs, the enterprise has significant potential for further growth.

“The project demonstrates how existing infrastructure can be converted into a sustainable livelihood opportunity when community participation, skill development and market linkages are brought together,” Katyayan said.

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