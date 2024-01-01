Shell out Rs 20,000 for traffic violation at one-way Barog bypass tunnel on Kumarhatti-Solan section

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 31

The police have cautioned motorists using the one-way Barog bypass tunnel on the Kumarhatti-Solan section of the National Highway-5 for commuting towards Solan. Any violation would fetch a penalty of Rs 20,000.

Since Nov, 118 fined for driving wrong side As per Solan Additional SP Yogesh Rolta, CCTV-based intelligent traffic management system is being used by the police to issue challans to the offenders.

As many as 118 challans have been issued for wrong-side driving through the Barog bypass tunnel at Shamlech since CCTVs were installed in mid-November.

The traffic police have installed CCTVs on both ends of the tunnel and are keeping an eye on the violators through its control room located at the old DC office building in Solan.

The one-way tunnel is meant for vehicles coming from Solan and Shimla and going towards Chandigarh. It has, however, been observed that tourists and motorists travelling from other places use this tunnel to travel to Solan from Kumarhatti and end up driving on the wrong side. This has become a cause for concern for the police. Motorists are at times seen driving at a high speed inside the tunnel on the wrong side. Such misadventures have proved fatal in the past.

“In view of the tourist influx for New Year, several motorists are seen using the one-way Barog bypass tunnel for driving towards Solan to save time, in violation of the norms. This callous behaviour can lead to fatal accidents and endanger the lives of other commuters,” Solan SP Gaurav Singh said.

“Such violators would be identified with the help of CCTVs installed on both ends of the tunnel and a penalty of Rs 20,000 would be imposed on them,” the SP said.

It was also observed that driving on the wrong side has become a common practice on the road leading to the tunnel from Kumarhatti. Many motorists use the bypass road from the MMU medical college to reach the highway.

In July, a girl was injured when the car she was travelling in collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite side on this one-way tunnel. The collision took place as the truck was moving on the wrong side. Many such instances have come to fore in the past which prompted the police to install CCTVs on both sides of the tunnel.

