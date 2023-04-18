Shepherds move to higher areas as summer sets in

Palampur, April 17

With the onset of summer season, shepherds have started migrating to the higher hills with their animals.

Shepherds belonging to the traditional Gaddi community do so ahead of the peak summer season every year with an eye on green pastures for their cattle.

They move to high-altitude areas of Dhauladhar hills like Chhota Bhanghal, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba district. During winters, they move from one place to other in Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts in search of greener pastures for their animals.

Global warming over the past few years has impacted their traditional routes of seasonal migration, making their lives more risky and difficult.

Trilok Kapoor, former chairman of the State Wool Federation, said many shepherds had stopped rearing sheep because of the impact of global warming and unusual rain and snow in the high-altitude areas. Grasslands had shrunk over the past few years because of the strict enforcement of environment laws, he added.

Moreover, the younger generation doesn’t want to take up this profession. So, there is an acute shortage of manpower to look after animals. The prevalence of foot and mouth disease among animals is another discouraging factor, sources say. — OC

Annual migration