Shepherds’ permits to be digitised

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 20

The grazing permits of shepherds in state are all set to be digitised. For this, documents were being collected by the Forest Department so that shepherds can get their permit renewed anywhere in the state. This was stated by Forest, Sports and Youth Services Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania while presiding over the 48th meeting of Charan Advisory Review Committee in Dharamsala on March 17. —