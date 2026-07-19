Shepherds seek access through Atal Tunnel during bad weather

Shepherds migrating with their sheep and goats across the high mountain passes of Himachal Pradesh have appealed to the government to allow them to use the Atal Tunnel during adverse weather conditions, citing serious risks to their lives and livestock while crossing the rugged terrain.

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In a video message recorded during their migration, the shepherds said they are forced to negotiate steep mountain slopes despite the presence of the Atal Tunnel beneath the route. They claimed that crossing the high-altitude passes becomes extremely dangerous during rain, snowfall or glacier-related hazards, exposing both shepherds and their livestock to significant risk.

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The shepherds urged the government to permit the seasonal movement of flocks through the tunnel, at least for a specified period each year. They argued that such a facility would ensure the safety of thousands of sheep and goats while reducing the danger faced by nomadic pastoral communities during their annual migration between Kullu and Lahaul. They also questioned who would bear the responsibility if livestock were lost due to landslides, flashfloods or other natural disasters while crossing the mountains.

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Appealing to the state and central governments, the shepherds requested that the traditional Gaddi community be granted permission to use the Atal Tunnel during migration, particularly when weather conditions deteriorate.

Responding to the concerns, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali Gunjeet Singh Cheema told The Tribune that the local administration remains committed to ensuring public safety. He clarified that in emergency situations, shepherds along with their livestock could be provided access through the Atal Tunnel.

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The SDM advised shepherds to contact the local administration in advance whenever they face adverse weather or other emergencies so that necessary arrangements could be made in accordance with safety protocols.

The administration’s assurance is expected to provide relief to migratory shepherds, who undertake challenging journeys across the Himalayas every year.