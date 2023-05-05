Shepherds stuck after snowfall in higher areas

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 4

Following unusually extended spell of snowfall and heavy rain in the month of April in high-altitude areas of Kangra, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts, scores of shepherds have been held up in Palampur, Chamunda, Jia, Baijnath and other areas of Kangra district. These shepherds were on their way to Bara Bhangal and parts of Chamba district.

In winters, they roam from one place to other in Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts in search of greener pastures for their animals.

In summers, they move up along with their flock of animals every year to high-altitude areas of the Dhauladhar hills, Chhota and Bara Bhangal, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and in parts of Chamba district. These shepherds are from traditional Gaddi community and have been moving like this for generations.

The Thamsar Pass at the height of 18,000 feet, the gate way to Bara Bhanghal, has experienced three to five feet snow in past one week. Earlier, the pass used to open for pedestrians in the first week of May, but this year it is unlikely to open till the first week of June.

Rakesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Tek Chand, who are camping near Jia village along with their animals for the past 20 days, said they had planned to move to Bara Bhangal in the first or second week of April, but were held up because of unusual snowfall. There are many like them who are camping at Baijnath, Deol, Panjala and Sansal, waiting for weather conditions to improve so that they can start their upward journey.

The inclement weather unusual snowfall and hailstorm, change in snow lines in the past few years have impacted their traditional routes of seasonal migration.