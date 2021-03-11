Himachal's SHG makes & markets sanitary pads

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 24

Anmol, a Self-help group (SHG) of women at Kakrohal village in Bhoranj of the district, has become the first SHG to make sanitary pads.

Seven members took the initiative to make pads and market these at a low price, setting an example for SHGs.

Sunita Devi, president of the SHG, said the idea cropped up when they got feedback from women that branded sanitary pads were costly. They approached the district industry centre and applied for assistance under the Rashtriya Ajeevika Yojna. She said the pads would be of 100 per cent cotton and much better than those available in the market.

She said these would be highly hygienic. The unit was established at a cost of Rs 9.75 lakh while the working capital of about Rs 2.5 lakh was also added to the unit.

Devashweta Banik, DC, inaugurating the unit, said Anmol SHG members had done a unique job. She said sanitary pads were the need of every women and theywould marketed at much a cheaper cost.