SHGs help earn extra income, empower women

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 29

“We did not have the confidence to speak to a stranger sometime ago but now we can talk to anyone without any fear or hesitation,” said Dineshwari Devi while manning her stall at the Saras Aajeevika Mela at The Ridge in Shimla.

In a week-long fair, organised by the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), products made by several woman self-help groups (SHGs) from within and outside the state are being showcased and sold.

“The SHGs have been created under the mission to help rural women earn additional income. They have been given training to make farm and off-farm products, and sell them,” said Aastha Negi, Mission Officer in Mashobra block.

Besides making some money, these women are experiencing some other incidental benefits by becoming part of these SHGs. For Gokarna Suryavanshi, who hails from a remote village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, the SHG has given her an opportunity to travel outside her village. “I had never been anywhere outside my village before I joined the SHG a few years ago. Now, I have come all the way to Shimla to sell our products. It’s like a dream come true for me,” said Gokarna, adjusting the different-flavoured vermicelli at her stall.

Understandably, getting money in hand is the best part of the deal. And that holds true for women coming from modest as well as reasonably well-off background. “The money earned by selling these products is exclusively ours. We can put it to whatever use we want, the family has little say in it,” said Jumma Grack, a representative of an SHG from Thanadaar, the apple belt of Shimla.

This group was formed in 2006 and makes jams and ‘’chutni’’ from apple. “Our products are in high demand in Delhi and Chandigarh hotels and tourist places in Himachal,” she said.

For many women though, especially for the newly-formed groups, finding a regular market and consumers for their products is a problem. “We try to sell it locally. People in our village and neighbouring villages know we make these products,” said Seema Devi. The NRLM chips in to help these women market their products. “Besides Saras fairs, the products are marketed at Him Ira shops, weekly markets and grameen bhandars. Every effort is made to help these SHGs find market and remunerative prices for their products,” said Aastha Negi.

Meanwhile, the government, too, is making efforts to help these groups find a bigger market. “The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amazon and Flipkart for the sale and marketing of SHG products to help them get global recognition,” said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while inaugurating the fair a couple of days ago.