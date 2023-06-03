Shift summer fest from Ridge, Chief Justice urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

Former Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar has urged the HP High Court to shift the Summer Festival activities away from The Ridge. In a letter to the Chief Justice, Panwar has said that the stage and seating arrangement for the Summer Festival had been done on that portion of The Ridge which has a big water reservoir underneath it.

“This site is not just of heritage value, but also is extremely vulnerable from disaster aspect,” he wrote, urging the Chief Justice to order shifting of the site and ban any further gatherings at the location.

Panwar said the large water tank underneath The Ridge is more than a century old and had simple brick and mortar construction. “This area falls under the heritage zone and no activity contrary to the guidelines is allowed, including holding meetings, etc,” he added.

He said even the High Court, on September 12, 2008, had passed the order that that the portion of The Ridge over the reservoir will not be allowed for any gathering. He added the Shimla MC had spent around Rs 2 crore a couple of years back to repair the cracks that had developed in the tank.

The annual Summer Festival is being held form June 1 to June 5.