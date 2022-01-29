Shifting of PWD office from Dharamsala stirs row

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 28

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh yesterday issued a notification creating a new PWD circle office in Dharampur in Mandi district. As a result, the office of Superintendent Engineer, PWD quality control, has shifted from Dharamsala to Dharampur.

The Dharampur Assembly constituency is represented by IPH Minister Mahinder Thakur. The shifting of another office from Kangra district has triggered a war of words. Congress leaders from the area allege discrimination against Kangra while BJP leaders are on the back foot over the issue.

AICC secretary RS Bali, said that ever since the BJP had formed government in the state, Kangra district had hardly got any new project. Instead, many government offices and projects had been shifted out of the region. Earlier, the office of Chief Engineer (projects) was shifted from Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra to Mandi.

The Mid Himalayan Project of the Forest Department that was to be implemented in Kangra, Hamirpur and Una districts was closed and the offices associated with it were shifted to other regions of the state, Bali alleged.

Ajay Mahajan, district president of the Congress, said the government had been giving a step-motherly treatment to Kangra district despite the fact that the BJP has 10 MLAs and three ministers from the district. It is strange that the BJP MLAs and ministers from Kangra were not opposing the government move to shift out government offices from the district. The people of Kangra, which has 15 Assembly segments, would give an apt reply to the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections, he added.

BJP MLA from Dharamsala Vishal Nehria said that he had taken up the matter with the Chief Minister. “I have been trying to bring in other major projects to Dharamsala but the shifting of office from Dharamsala to Dharampur was unfortunate. I will visit Shimla soon to sort out the matter”, he said.

The shifting of Chief Engineer IPH (projects) office from Fatehpur to Mandi was an issue during the recent Fatehpur byelections. Now the shifting of another government office from Dharamsala is likely to generate political heat in Kangra district.