Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary & the revered hilltop shrine bring together ecological richness & religious devotion

Perched high in the Himalayas, Shikari Devi Temple is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most fascinating religious destinations, where ancient belief, spiritual devotion and natural beauty come together. Situated atop Shikari Peak in Mandi district, the revered shrine is dedicated to Goddess Durga in her form as Shikari Mata. It draws pilgrims, trekkers and nature lovers throughout the year, particularly in the summer months.

At an altitude of about 11,000 feet above sea level, the temple is often described as the crown of Mandi. Surrounded by dense forests, rolling mountain ranges and sweeping Himalayan vistas, it offers visitors a rare blend of spiritual tranquillity and adventure.

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What makes the shrine particularly distinctive is its roofless structure. Unlike most Hindu temples, the sanctum stands beneath the open sky, with the goddess’s idol exposed to the elements. According to local belief and popular legend, several attempts to build a permanent roof have failed, reinforcing the faith that the goddess prefers the sky itself as her canopy. This unusual feature has become integral to the shrine’s identity, drawing the curiosity of devotees and visitors alike.

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Another intriguing belief concerns snowfall. While the surrounding slopes are often blanketed in thick snow during winter, local accounts maintain that the shrine’s immediate premises remain remarkably free of it. The belief adds to the temple’s aura of mystery and deepens its spiritual significance for devotees.

The temple’s origins are rooted in local mythology. According to tradition, the Pandavas established the shrine during their exile in the Mahabharata era. The area is also associated with sage Markandeya, who is believed to have meditated here. Although these accounts belong to religious tradition rather than independently established history, they remain central to the temple’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

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For devotees, Shikari Mata is more than a presiding deity. She is regarded as a compassionate guardian who protects her followers and helps them overcome difficulties. Many pilgrims visit to pray for health, prosperity, family well-being and success in life, and widely believe that sincere prayers offered before the goddess are fulfilled.

Offerings of coconuts, ghee lamps and religious flags form an important part of worship. During the spring and autumn Navratri festivals, the temple sees a significant rise in footfall as devotees from across Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states arrive to seek the goddess’s blessings.

Beyond its religious importance, the Shikari Devi region is popular with adventure enthusiasts. The journey along mountain roads and through forested stretches offers spectacular views of the valleys and Himalayan peaks below.

The temple can be approached from Janjehli, Karsog and Mandi, although road conditions and seasonal snowfall can affect accessibility. In winter, heavy snowfall may restrict vehicular movement, making the region particularly challenging. Travellers should take seasonal conditions into account while planning their visit.

The surrounding Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary further enhances the destination’s ecological importance. Its forests provide a habitat for wildlife and help preserve the biodiversity of the Himalayan landscape. The reverence for the goddess also encourages local communities to respect the natural environment.

For the people of Mandi and countless devotees beyond, Shikari Devi represents faith, protection and a deep connection with nature. Whether approached as a sacred pilgrimage or an adventurous mountain journey, this extraordinary shrine offers an experience in which spirituality and the grandeur of the Himalayas converge beneath an endless sky.