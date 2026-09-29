Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT-Hamirpur from Oct 9

The sixth edition of Shiksha Mahakumbh 6.0 will be held at the NIT-Hamirpur from October 9 to 11, bringing together educationists, researchers and students to deliberate on the future of Indian education.

The three-day national summit is being jointly organised by the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), NIT-Hamirpur and the IIT-Mandi. Around 50 vice-chancellors and directors are expected to participate. Discussions will focus on education, research, innovation, Indian Knowledge Traditions and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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At a curtain-raiser and press conference held at CUHP, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, NIT-Hamirpur Director Prof HM Suryavanshi, Vidya Bharati North Zone Organisation Secretary Vijay Nadda and Shiksha Mahakumbh convener Pawan Kumar Sharma outlined the event’s objectives. The summit will examine emerging challenges and opportunities facing India’s education system.

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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will be the chief guest at the inaugural session of Shiksha Mahakumbh 6.0 at the NIT-Hamirpur. Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta will be the guest of honour. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur, MPs Rajeev Bhardwaj, Anurag Thakur and Sikander Kumar are also expected to attend the event. Academicians, researchers and experts will deliberate on education, innovation and research.

The event will feature 16 multidisciplinary international conferences, eight national conclaves and presentations of around 235 research papers. Under ‘Shodhankur’, school students of classes IX to XII will be encouraged to undertake research and innovation. Student projects, the ‘Tejas’ Olympiad and industry interaction will also form part of the programme.