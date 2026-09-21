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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shillai health network set for a major expansion: Himachal Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan

Shillai health network set for a major expansion: Himachal Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan

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Nahan, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan inaugurates a health sub-centre.
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Industry, Parliamentary Affairs and Labour and Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Sunday inaugurated a health sub-centre at Uttari in the Shillai Assembly constituency, aimed at improving access to basic healthcare services for residents of surrounding panchayats.

Addressing the gathering, Chauhan said the state government was working to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure availability of staff in remote areas so that people could access medical services closer to their homes.

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He said several health infrastructure projects were under construction in the Shillai constituency. These included Primary Health Centres at Kamrau, Sataun, Chandni and Kota Pab, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore, Rs 1.37 crore, Rs 55 lakh and Rs 56 lakh, respectively. The buildings also included residential facilities for doctors.

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The recently completed PHC at Kanti Mashwa, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.27 crore, had also been dedicated to the public, he said.

The minister said the Rs 19-crore, 100-bed modern Civil Hospital building at Shillai was under construction and would be made available to the public after completion.

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According to Chauhan, the Civil Hospital, Shillai, currently caters to around 350 to 400 patients daily. Ten doctors, including specialists in ophthalmology, medicine, orthopaedics and gynaecology, along with 12 nurses, are providing services at the hospital.

He said improved availability of specialised treatment had reduced the need for patients to travel to Paonta Sahib or Nahan for several medical requirements.

Chauhan further said development projects worth around Rs 400 crore had been sanctioned for the Shillai constituency, covering roads, education, healthcare, drinking water and other basic infrastructure.

He announced Rs 5 lakh for a community building at Uttari and Rs 2 lakh each for community buildings at SC Basti Pattan and Uttari. He also assured residents that their demand for installation of a transformer at Pattan would be considered.

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