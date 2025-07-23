DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shillai in Sirmaur district registers hike in women electorate

Shillai in Sirmaur district registers hike in women electorate

The number of women voters now stands at 36,196 after addition of 683 women
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 12:34 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Women voters stand in a queue during an election. File Photo
A quantum leap has been witnessed in enhancing the gender ratio of Shillai Assembly segment in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh from 820 to 831.23 females during a one-and-a-half-month-long electoral roll revision ahead of the ensuing panchayati raj elections.

Prompted by Shillai’s status as having the lowest gender ratio among all assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nandita Gupta had directed the District Electoral Officer to verify the number of women voters through the Parivar register and ensure their enrollment.

Pertinently, a significant decline had been registered in the voter gender ratio in Shillai during the revision of electoral rolls in June. It had dipped to 820 females per 1,000 males, eliciting concern among officials. To address this, a detailed examination was undertaken from June 4 to July 22, during which booth-level officers reviewed Parivar register of various panchayats and prepared a target list of women who had not been enrolled as voters.

The number of women voters now stands at 36,196 after addition of 683 women. Meanwhile, the number of male voters has been increased to 43,545 after 275 new voters were added. The constituency now has 79,741 voters and this figure is slated to rise further as the revision continues, informed Gupta.

“With geographical constrains, typical societal norms like polygamy and indifference by the booth-level officers have emerged as other reasons for the low women enrollment,” confides Gupta.

“In Bharmaour Assembly segment, a similar voter revision has also shown encouraging results. The number of women voters has increased from 930 to 949,” informed Gupta. Bharmour had recorded the second-lowest gender voter ratio after Shillai in the state.

