Shillai man found dead in Paonta Sahib

A Shillai resident was found dead amid a pool of blood near the Vishwakarma Chowk in Paonta Sahib around 2 am on Monday. The body was taken to a hospital after passersby noticed it but doctors pronounced the man dead. The deceased has been identified as Bhag Singh (53), a resident of Koti village in Shillai. According to preliminary reports, Bhag Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the parking of the Paonta Sahib Municipal Council. He managed to make his way till the Vishwakarma Chowk in an injured condition but collapsed there, said Paonta Sahib DSP Manvender Singh.

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A forensic team was requisitioned on the spot to collect evidence. The police analysed CCTV camera footage to gather leads about the assailants.

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A visible scare was seen among the residents after the incident took place in the heart of the town. The deceased's car was found at some distance from the crime scene. He was a wholesale fruit and vegetable vendor who used to sell his products in Vikas Nagar town of neighbouring Dehradun in Uttarakhand, added the DSP.