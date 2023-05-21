Shillai mason’s son tops arts stream

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 20

Jyesh of Government Senior Secondary School, Jarwa Juneli, in the Shillai Assembly segment in Sirmaur district secured the top slot in the arts stream along with three other students by securing 97.4 per cent marks.

His father works as a mason, while his mother is an anganwari worker. His teacher Atar Pojta said Jyesh had been a promising child who also excelled in sports. He devoted four hours on studies daily and that helped him secure the top slot.