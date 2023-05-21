Shillai mason’s son tops arts stream

Solan, May 20
Jyesh of Government Senior Secondary School, Jarwa Juneli, in the Shillai Assembly segment in Sirmaur district secured the top slot in the arts stream along with three other students by securing 97.4 per cent marks.
His father works as a mason, while his mother is an anganwari worker. His teacher Atar Pojta said Jyesh had been a promising child who also excelled in sports. He devoted four hours on studies daily and that helped him secure the top slot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy