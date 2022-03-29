Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan targets BJP over rising unemployment, debt

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 28

Harshwardhan Chauhan, Shillai MLA and chairman of the Congress media committee, today flayed the BJP for failing to check rising unemployment.

Addressing party workers at Sataun in Sirmaur district, he said, “the double-engine government” of the BJP had failed and apart from indulging in rhetoric, it had not achieved anything.

“The state is in a debt trap and government employees are being victimised. The Central Government had promised two crore jobs annually, but not even two lakh youth have got jobs in the past four years. On the contrary, youths have lost jobs at a time when inflation is at an all-time high,” he said.

Fuel prices were rising every day. The BJP leaders, who had protested against high fuel prices during the Congress government, were not raising their voice now, he alleged.

The MLA said the common man was shocked with the drastic rise in the prices of fuel and LPG and was finding it difficult to make both ends meet. He also accused the BJP government of corruption.

Chauhan said the government had acted vindictively against employees who had raised a simple slogan in Pahari, while protesting for the old pension scheme. They earned the ire of the Chief Minister, who ordered their transfer. The employees would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections, he added.

Employees being victimised: MLA The state is in a debt trap and government employees are being victimised. The Central Government had promised two crore jobs every year but not even two lakh youths have got jobs in the past four years. — Harshwardhan Chauhan, Shillai MLA

#Unemployment