Shillai records highest 82% in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 12

Sirmaur district registered 78 per cent polling in the five Assembly segments today. There was no untoward incident and elections were peaceful.

The Shillai constituency recorded the highest 82 per cent polling while Pachhad, Nahan and Renuka Ji constituencies registered 78 per cent voting each. Paonta Sahib registered the lowest 75 per cent polling, said Deputy Commissioner RK Gautam.

Polling was sluggish in the morning but gain momentum later in the day. Senior citizens voted enthusiasm in turning up for voting with 95-year-old Bela Devi cast her vote at Rama village.

First-time voters were also enthusiastic about voting and they were seen encouraging others to vote, too.