Shillai roads need repair

Lack of timely repair, has worsened the condition of roads in the Shillai area. Adequate funds should be set aside for their repair as they are the lifeline of a rural area. — Ramesh, Shillai
No road to veterinary hospital in Karsog
There is no proper road to reach the veterinary hospital at Pangana in Karsog. Even people find it difficult to walk to the hospital, let alone the ailing cattle. The government should ensure that there is a proper road so that ailing cattle can be taken to the hospital. — Rajinder, Karsog
Traffic scenario in Rohru market bad
The traffic situation in the Rohru market is getting worse day by day. Randomly parked vehicles on the road are the biggest reason for this mess. The police should act strictly against people, who park their vehicles along the road. — Ranjit, Rohru
