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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla: 10 Himachal Pradesh National Law University students, alumni clear UGC-NET

Shimla: 10 Himachal Pradesh National Law University students, alumni clear UGC-NET

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:00 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Ten students and alumni of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, have qualified the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), bringing recognition to the university.

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The successful candidates include Vikramaditya Agrawal, a student of the BBA LLB (2020-25 batch); FM Pranavi (BA LLB, 2020-25); Swati Patwa (LLM, 2024-25); Yugank Sharma (BA LLB, 2020-25); Aanchal Rawal (LLM, 2024-25); Mudavath Sreenu Naik (BA LLB, 2021-26); Abhishek Verma (LLM, 2025-26); Devarshi Malviya (BBA LLB, 2018-23); Rugma S (LLM, 2023-24); and Anjali Rawat (LLM, 2024-25).

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Congratulating the successful candidates, Vice-Chancellor Priti Saxena said the achievement reflected the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research aptitude and intellectual growth among its students. She added that such accomplishments further strengthened HPNLU’s reputation as a centre of excellence in legal education and research.

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“The university extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates and wishes them continued success in their future academic and professional endeavours,” Saxena said.

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