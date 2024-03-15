Shimla: 3 dead, 1 injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Shimla: Three persons were killed and one sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district, yesterday. The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Kamal Prakash and Dev Dutt , all residents of Chopal subdivision. The accident took place around 8pm, on the Dhabas-Sarahan link road, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge. A police team reached the spot and rescued the injured with the assistance of locals. The car occupants were rushed to a Chopal hospital, where the three were declared brought dead.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla