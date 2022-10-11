Shimla: 3 die, two hurt in accidents

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

Two persons were killed while another was injured in two accidents near the Gillhar nullah on the Nerva-Dehiya road in Chopal, Shimla, today.

A vehicle fell into a gorge on this road stretch and within minutes another vehicle met with an accident. The injured were taken to Nerva hospital where doctors declared Vikram and Manoj brought dead. Both hailed from Nerva. The injured identified as Vinod was referred to the IGMC Hospital, Shimla, police sources said.

In another accident, one person was killed while another was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Banad Ghati Karyali in Theog subdivision of Shimla district.