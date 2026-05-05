Shimla: 4-year-old girl killed in road accident

One person has been arrested for allegedly running over a four-year-old girl in Kotkhai Tehsil in Shimla district, when she was crossing the road.

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The deceased has been identified as Laxmi (4), daughter of Meena, a native of Jajarkot district in Nepal, presently living as a tenant at Badiach village in Kotkhai.

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The accused has been identified as Sohil, a resident of Tapri village in Kotkhai, Shimla.

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According to police, the mishap took place today near the Baghi Kainchi area, when Meena, along with her daughter was walking on the roadside.

She alleged that as her daughter tried to cross the road, she was run over by a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction, leaving her seriously injured. She was then rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Kotkhai, where doctors declared her dead.

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A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.

He added that the preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to negligent driving by the driver, against whom legal action is being taken.