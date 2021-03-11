Shimla: 81 films to be screened during a three-day fest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 18

A total of 81 films will be screened during the three-day International Film Festival of Shimla commencing at Gaiety theatre on August 26.

As many as 27 films would be screened in the international category besides 34 Indian films, four Himachali films and 15 national award winning films during the eighth edition of the festival.

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta will be celebrity guest and screening of her transgender-based film Sheer Korma starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles will be presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, said Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur.

Documentary, animation, feature and short films from Canada, America, Lebanon, Spain, Iran, Taiwan, Brazil, Iceland, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Greece, Belgium, Denmark and Russia will be screened in the film festival.

Fifty film directors from across the country and abroad will participate in the festival. This time a film exhibition is also being organised by the National Film Archives of India, Pune, depicting and deliberating the history and growth of cinema in India.