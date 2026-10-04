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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla administration bans protests, rallies at key locations till Nov 30

Shimla administration bans protests, rallies at key locations till Nov 30

Makes registration of migrant labourers mandatory

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Navneet Rathore
Shimla, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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To maintain law and order, the district administration has banned public meetings, protests and demonstrations at 10 key locations in the state capital till November 30, 2026.

According to orders issued by Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap, processions and rallies, slogan-shouting, playing of bands and carrying items that could be used as weapons have been prohibited on the Mall Road and adjoining designated areas.

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The restrictions will also apply to the stretch from Chhota Shimla to Kennedy House and the Ridge; the area within 150 metres of Rendezvous Restaurant towards Rivoli Cinema; the road from Scandal Point to Kali Bari Temple; the link road from Chhota Shimla Gurdwara to the Chhota Shimla-Kasumpti road; the route from Chhota Shimla Chowk via Raj Bhavan to Oak Over; the stairs and footpath leading to Kasumpti Road near Chhota Shimla Gurdwara; the link road from Cart Road to Majitha House; the road from the AG Office towards Cart Road; the road from the CPWD office to the Wide Ground; and the area up to 50 metres from the Police Gumti towards the Lower Market above the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

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The order states that prior permission from the competent authority will be mandatory for holding rallies, demonstrations, public meetings or playing bands in these areas. However, the restrictions will not apply to police, paramilitary and Army personnel performing official duties.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents and organisations to comply with the orders, warning that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

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The district administration has also made the verification and registration of migrant labourers mandatory. The DC said no migrant worker arriving in Shimla district can be employed by an employer, contractor or trader in informal work, service activities or contract labour until his identity and antecedents are verified. Employers must submit worker’s personal details, passport-size photograph and other relevant documents to the police station concerned for verification.

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