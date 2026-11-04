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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla administration designates 14 sites for firecracker sale

Shimla administration designates 14 sites for firecracker sale

DC issues orders restricting sale and use of firecrackers within SMC limits to designated locations from November 4 to 9

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:40 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Shimla district administration has designated 14 locations for the sale, transportation and storage of firecrackers. File
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In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Shimla district administration has designated 14 locations for the sale, transportation and storage of firecrackers.
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The designated locations include Ice Skating Rink, Shimla; Old SPM Ground, Engine Ghar, Sanjauli; Boileauganj Ground, opposite Gopal Mandir; Himachal Pradesh University Ground, Summerhill; Khalini Bypass, near Trilok Chand Shop; open space from Chhota Shimla towards Kasumpti; open ground near Government Senior Secondary School, Phagli; near Police Headquarters, Nigam Vihar; Panchayat Ground, Bhattakufar; Bus Stand, Sector 6, near Kangnadhar, New Shimla; near Vikas Nagar Police Post; Rani Ground, Kasumpti; New Parking, Totu; and the upper floor of the car parking facility at Sankat Mochan Temple.

An official order in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC)-cum-District Magistrate (DM), Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, on Tuesday. The orders will remain in force from November 4 to 9.

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Kashyap said the order had been issued to regulate the sale, use, transportation and storage of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials during Diwali. He said the sale and use of firecrackers within the jurisdiction of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) would be permitted only at the designated locations.

The DC said a large number of shopkeepers and others were expected to sell, transport and use firecrackers during Diwali. This could pose a risk of fires, explosions and other accidents, potentially endangering lives and causing damage to property.

"In view of this, the order has been issued to ensure public safety. As a preventive measure, the district administration has decided to allot designated locations for the sale of firecrackers," he said.

Kashyap said the SMC and the Public Works Department had been directed to ensure that firecrackers were sold only at the designated locations. The police would ensure security at these sites, while water and sandbags would be made available to prevent any untoward incidents. The Fire Department would also ensure prompt action in case of a fire.

The DC said it would be mandatory to remove all vehicles parked at the designated locations to avoid any untoward incidents. Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh has been assigned the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the order.

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