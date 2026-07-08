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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla administration gears up for Vice President's visit; DC reviews arrangements

Shimla administration gears up for Vice President's visit; DC reviews arrangements

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Shimla on July 10 to participate in an international seminar at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:57 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. File
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In view of the upcoming visit of Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday directed all concerned officials to ensure necessary arrangements are made in accordance with established protocols and a time-bound action plan.

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The Vice President is scheduled to visit Shimla on July 10 to participate in an international seminar at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS).

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Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the visit, Kashyap stressed the need to ensure a smooth, safe and dignified programme.

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He also reviewed arrangements at the helicopter landing site and directed the officials concerned to ensure safe landing and take-off, helipad security, barricading, cleanliness, an efficient communication system and coordination among all agencies.

The DC directed Health Department officials to ensure adequate medical arrangements during the visit, including the deployment of medical teams, ambulances, doctors and paramedical staff, the availability of life-saving medicines and equipment and prompt emergency response if required. He also instructed the Fire Department to deploy adequate firefighting vehicles, equipment and trained personnel at the helipad, the venue and other key locations to effectively handle any emergency.

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Kashyap also reviewed arrangements related to security and law and order, traffic and parking management, the route plan, VVIP movement, electricity and drinking water supply, sanitation, road inspection and repairs by the Public Works Department, the communication system, disaster management, power backup and other protocol-related measures during the meeting.

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