Shimla all set to welcome President today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 17

The Shimla police today issued a traffic advisory so that local people and commuters do not face inconvenience during the four-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu here beginning tomorrow.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi said that elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic and save both locals and tourists from inconvenience. “There will be elaborate arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth flow of vehicular traffic. This has been done to allow safe and unhindered passage to people as well as VIPs and regulate traffic in such a manner that there are no road jams,” said Gandhi.

The President will be staying at the Rashtrapati Niwas, also known as ‘Retreat’, during her visit here from April 18 to 21. A President House press note said that on April 18, the President would inaugurate a Tulip Garden at Mashobra. A civic reception would be held in her honour at the Raj Bhawan at 6.30 pm tomorrow. The reception is being held at the Raj Bhawan, as there is no Mayor or an elected body of the Shimla Municipal Corporation; the elections to the civic body are scheduled for May 2.

On April 19, she would interact with the officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla, and later she would grace the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) as chief guest.

On April 20, she would visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. She would host an ‘At Home’ at the Rastrapati Niwas for prominent citizens of the city during her stay.

The SP said, “Some routes have been designated for the movement of general public, especially during VIP movement. Road users have been advised to take the Tara Devi-ISBT-Khalini-Mehli-Dhalli route while travelling from Chandigarh to Shimla and vice-versa. Commuters have been advised to turn from Totu to Tara Devi via Tawi Mod while travelling on the Jatog-Totu-Solan-Chandigarh route.

Similarly, commuters have been advised to turn from Totu to Chakkar to ISBT while travelling from Jatog-Totu to Shimla. Those travelling from Mashobra, Kufri and Dhalli have been advised to take the Dhalli bypass-Lakkar Bazaar–Victory Tunnel-ISBT route. Also, heavy vehicles like trucks and commercial goods vehicles will be allowed to move in the city only between 11pm and 6 am.

Meanwhile, a heavy deployment of police has been made all along the route from Annandale to the Ridge and the Mall. The President could use the helipad there as she attends various functions in the city and the HPU during her stay. The police and other law enforcement agencies have stepped up surveillance in the entire city and possible routes that the President is likely to take.

Narvir Singh Rathore, Additional SP (Traffic), said, “The police have installed 100 CCTV cameras in Shimla for surveillance and traffic regulation. During the President's stay in Shimla, traffic will be monitored from the control room at the Police Lines.

4-day visit: Traffic advisory issued