Shimla-Amritsar flight from Nov 16

Shimla: Aimed at giving a fillip to tourism, flights between Shimla and Amritsar will begin from Nov 16. The flight will operate thrice a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — with a one way fare of Rs 1,999.
