Shimla: Annual 10% hike in water charges deferred third time

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

For the third consecutive year, the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has not increased water charges.

During the board of directors meeting of the nigam here today, the annual 10 per cent hike was deferred till further orders.

While the charges were not raised in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, the upcoming MC elections seem to be the reason this time for keeping the hike in abeyance.

“The hike has been deferred by the board of directors till further orders,” said Digvijay Chauhan, independent director of the nigam.

The board also discussed the government plan to give up to 20,000 litres of water free per month to the public within the MC limits.

As per the proposal prepared by the government, consumers using up to 20,000 litres per month would only have to pay the processing fee. “The proposal in this regard is yet to come from the government,” Chauhan said.

Besides, the chief secretary of the nigam also issued directions to form a committee to look into the difference between the charges inside and outside the MC limits.

The SJPNL charges significantly higher rates from its consumers outside the Municipal Corporation limits.

In other decisions, the board gave in-principle approval to the Service Improvement Plan in connection with the Bulk Water Supply scheme from the Sutlej. The board also approved Rs 2.93 crore for transformers to be installed at Gumma Water Scheme.

The transformer under this scheme got burnt some time ago, causing a major disruption in the lifting and supply of water. Besides, the board gave extension to several of its employees working on outsource basis from back date.

Other decisions