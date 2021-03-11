Shimla: Apple growers protest on Mall Road, 100 arrested

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

Several apple growers were arrested following their protest on the Mall Road over the “betrayal and indifference” of the government here today. The protesters, which included women and young girls, were arrested for violating Section 144 and were detained at the Boileauganj Police Station. However, they were released in the evening.

“There are over 100 of us at the police station. We are demanding an unconditional release. We will not fill up a bail bond. Now, it’s for the government to decide now whether they want to release us or keep us in the jail,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella body of various apple growers associations spearheading the protest against the rising input costs and depleting profits.

SP Shimla Monika Bhutunguru said the protesters had not been arrested. “We did not arrest them, they courted arrest. They need not fill up bail bond and are free to leave,” the SP said.

The apple growers started their protest on the Mall Road around 2 pm, raising slogans against the government. The police then forced them into buses and took them to the Boileauganj police station.

They were upset with the government for not addressing their demands despite a meeting with the Chief Minister and the formation of a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretar. They resorted to courting arrest under their ‘jail bharo andolan’.

“We have been betrayed by the government. The government told us that a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of UHF, Nauni, Vice Chancellor, to fix and supervise the procurement prices of the private CA stores. The Adani owned CA stores have already announced their prices. And now, the government is befooling by saying that the prices were fixed by the committee,” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan. “A few announcements made by the government are mere announcements and many of our demands are still unaddressed.”

CPM leader Rakesh Singha, who was among the protesters, alleged that there was a nexus between the government and the private companies. “The government should not make the mistake of taking the apple growers lightly,” he said.

The SKM officials said the protest would not stop and they would scale up their protest further in the coming days.