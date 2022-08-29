Shimla: BJP workers hear Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

BJP workers heard the 92nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at booth level in the entire state.

BJP State General Secretary Trilok Jamwal said, “This programme is very informative and people love to hear it. The way the Prime Minister integrates the entire country is incredible.”

He said there was a mention of Himachal in the programme today. PM mentioned the Spiti peas and the Har Ghar Tiranga programme performed by children at Kalpa in Kinnaur. He said it showed PM’s love for the state.

The Prime Minister has requested the citizens to actively participate in the annual ‘Poshan Maah’ against malnutrition, observed in September every year, added Jamwal.

#Lahaul and Spiti #narendra modi