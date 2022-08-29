Shimla: BJP workers hear Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Shimla, August 28
BJP workers heard the 92nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at booth level in the entire state.
BJP State General Secretary Trilok Jamwal said, “This programme is very informative and people love to hear it. The way the Prime Minister integrates the entire country is incredible.”
He said there was a mention of Himachal in the programme today. PM mentioned the Spiti peas and the Har Ghar Tiranga programme performed by children at Kalpa in Kinnaur. He said it showed PM’s love for the state.
The Prime Minister has requested the citizens to actively participate in the annual ‘Poshan Maah’ against malnutrition, observed in September every year, added Jamwal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said MEA is in contact with ...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in car accident in Australia
The singer died on the spot in a three-vehicle collision in ...