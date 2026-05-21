Shimla breaches 30°C mark, heatwave warning for today

With a maximum temperature of 30.5°C, Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded its hottest day of the ongoing summer on Wednesday as temperatures surged across the state. Heat waves also gripped most parts of the state.

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As per the state’s Meteorological Centre, minimum temperatures across the state were 2°C to 5°C above normal during the past 24 hours, ranging between 6°C and 27°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were also above 3°C to 5°C, ranging between 22°C and 44°C.

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In Shimla, locals as well as tourists were seen struggling with scorching heat throughout the day. Similar conditions were also witnessed in other parts of the state as well.

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The centre has also predicted heat wave conditions for May 21 in isolated places of Shimla, Solan, Kangra and Una district, for which a yellow alert has been issued. Along with this, a yellow warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has also been issued for Kullu and Chamba district.

As per the weather forecast, rain is set to intensify from May 22 onwards, with intense spells across the state on May 22, 23 and 25. During this period, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures will fall by 2°C to 4°C.

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The maximum temperature in Dharamsala was 35.1°C, Manali 28.5°C, Kangra 39°C, Mandi 38.3°C, Solan 36.5°C, Sundernagar 39.2°C, Kalpa 25.5°C, Keylong 21.3°C, Nahan 38.3°C, Bhuntar 35.1°C and Chamba 34.8°C. With 44°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 5.6°C minimum temperature.