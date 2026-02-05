DT
Shimla buildings declared unsafe due to tunnel construction cracks

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Cracks developed in several structures in January. File
One building has been declared uninhabitable and another temporarily unsafe in the Chalaunthi area of Shimla, where cracks developed in several structures in January following tunnel construction work on the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane project. Residents of the affected buildings have been shifted to safer locations.

The findings are part of a damage assessment report submitted on Wednesday to Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Rural) Manjeet Sharma along with state geologists.

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the DC, during which he directed representatives of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to apprise him of the status of compensation for the affected families. NHAI officials informed the DC that the required documents had been received from the district administration and forwarded to the concessionaire, who in turn had submitted them to the insurance company.

The DC instructed NHAI to ensure that all necessary formalities are completed within the next 15 days and to keep the SDM (Rural) informed of the progress. He also sought a detailed report on the current status of repair work on the damaged buildings.

A representative of Bharat Construction (India) Private Limited informed the meeting that work to fill the cracks was underway but had been temporarily halted at the request of local residents due to snowfall. He assured that the repair work would resume as soon as weather conditions improve.

The DC directed that all cracks be filled within a month and also ordered an investigation into the warning signals indicated by the spectrometer, with instructions to submit the report immediately to the SDM (Rural).

It was further informed that no one is currently residing in the Kisan Bhawan building at Dhalli and that six affected families have been provided rented accommodation. The DC directed the officials concerned to submit copies of the rent agreements to the SDM within the next 10 days.

