Shimla-Chandigarh, Manali-Chandigarh highways closed for traffic

Tribune News Service

Solan/Mandi, July 11

The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway 5, which hit by major landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, is yet to be opened for traffic.

So is the Manali-Chandigarh highways, which has been hit by several landslides between Mandi and Aut.

The single-lane traffic movement on both sides of the Shimla-Chandigarh highway is being facilitated at Koti, Sanwara and Chakkimod and that too for small vehicles.

A large portion of the highway was caved in near Chakkimod in Solan district.

Also, due to heavy rain, the crucial bridge on the National Highway 105, linking Pinjore with Baddi, was damaged, hampering the movement of the traffic.

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site in Himachal Pradesh, also remain suspended on Tuesday owing to mudslides on tracks following heavy rainfall.

Landslides were also reported at several places along the tracks in Solan district, some 65 km from the state capital.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is conducting an ariel survey in Kullu district to inspect the flood-affected areas of the district today.

Meanwhile, 50 people, including seven government officials, have been rescued from Parvati Bagh near Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu.

Police said they are being brought down via Bhimdawar. Besides, efforts are on to rescue 12 veterinary department personnel stuck at Kara, Bhawa Valley in Kinnaur.

Five people stuck in Giri river in Nahan area of Sirmaur district were air lifted by the army, said Sirmaur DC Sumit Khimta.

#Manali #Shimla #Solan