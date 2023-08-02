Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

PTI

Shimla, August 2

A landslide blocked the national highway connecting Shimla to Chandigarh in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Wednesday morning, leaving many vehicles stranded, officials said.

*Traffic Update* Shimla- Chandigarh:



Fresh landslide occurred at same site near chakki mod. Now complete road has subsided.

Please follow the alternative traffic plan. ⁦@SatwantAtwal⁩ ⁦@TTRHimachal⁩ pic.twitter.com/0D7BbP4FuF — Abhishek Trivedi (@atrivedi21) August 2, 2023

A 50-metre road stretch was completely caved in following the landslide at Chaki Mor near Koti between Dharampur and Parwanoo in Solan.

A single-lane road was restored for light vehicles after almost nine hours but later the road was closed as land started sliding due to rains.

The supply of essential goods to Shimla and Solan was also badly hit due to the blockade of the national highway.

A large number of vehicles including about 100 trucks laden with apples and pears and buses are stranded on both sides of the road.

Light vehicles coming from Chandigarh have been routed through Parwanoo-Kasauli-Jangushu Road Kumarhatti while other vehicles going from Solan would take Bhognagar-Banasarq.

Men and machinery have been deployed at the damaged stretch and restoration works are underway, officials said.

The Shimla Police has routed traffic going from Shimla to Chandigarh via Theog-Sainj-Giripul-Oachghat- Kumarhatti-Sarahan-Kala Amb-Panchkula road while the traffic coming from Chandigarh would be routed via Dherowal- Nalagarh- Parsehar- Kunihar- Totu- Shimla for light vehicles.

Meanwhile, a building and two vehicles were also damaged in a landslide that occurred in Dhalli in the suburbs of Shimla city on Wednesday.

The local weather department has issued an “orange” alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in low and mid hills on August 4 and 5 and “yellow” warning of heavy rains on August 3 and 6.

Rainfall activity in the state is likely to increase and isolated spells of heavy to very heavy downpours would be witnessed in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan and Sirmaur from August 3 to 7, the MeT said.

Rain-related incidents like flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides and road accidents have so far claimed 197 lives in Himachal Pradesh while 31 are missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24, till date, according to the state emergency operation centre.

About 300 roads are still closed for traffic in the state as landslides triggered by rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

The Public Works Department has suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 2,000 crore.

