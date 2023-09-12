Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla, September 12
The Chakki Mor near Solan on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway will remain closed for maintenance, said an official statement on Tuesday.
The Chakki Mor will remain closed from 11am to 1pm.
Earlier on Friday, National Highway-5 was blocked due to a landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district. A part of the highway was damaged due to the landslide.
The incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places. According to the officials, in rain-related incidents in this year's monsoon so far 400 people have lost their lives and over 13,000 houses have been damaged.
