DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla civic body collects Rs 19-cr property tax

Shimla civic body collects Rs 19-cr property tax

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 19 crore in property tax, surpassing last year's estimated Rs 16 crore. The civic body now aims to collect Rs 21 crore in the 2025-26 financial year. Presenting the budget, Mayor Surender Chauhan...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 19 crore in property tax, surpassing last year's estimated Rs 16 crore. The civic body now aims to collect Rs 21 crore in the 2025-26 financial year. Presenting the budget, Mayor Surender Chauhan highlighted the corporation's success in boosting income sources. With a month remaining in the financial year, further collections are expected. Currently, over 31,000 property owners contribute to the tax, but defaulters, including ISBT management (Rs 6 crore pending) and government buildings like CPWD, owe substantial dues. The corporation plans to enhance revenue generation to ensure Shimla's overall development.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper