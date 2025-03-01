Shimla civic body collects Rs 19-cr property tax

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 19 crore in property tax, surpassing last year's estimated Rs 16 crore. The civic body now aims to collect Rs 21 crore in the 2025-26 financial year. Presenting the budget, Mayor Surender Chauhan highlighted the corporation's success in boosting income sources. With a month remaining in the financial year, further collections are expected. Currently, over 31,000 property owners contribute to the tax, but defaulters, including ISBT management (Rs 6 crore pending) and government buildings like CPWD, owe substantial dues. The corporation plans to enhance revenue generation to ensure Shimla's overall development.