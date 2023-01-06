Shimla civic body falters in collection of property tax

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 5

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been faltering on collection of property tax in the city as outstanding amount mounted over the past few months. The corporation has been issuing notices to defaulters at regular intervals, but the move has barely elicited any positive response so far.

Pay within 15 days We exhort all defaulters to ensure that they make payment of outstanding property tax within 15 days, failing which we will be left with no alternative but to toughen our stance to make recoveries from whosoever has not made payments. — BR Sharma, Addl Commissioner, Shimla MC

As per the data procured from the SMC, the corporation had set a target to collect property tax of Rs 25.43 crore, of which it has managed to recover only Rs 14.51 crore so far. An outstanding amount of Rs 10.91 crore has still been lying pending.

BR Sharma, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Shimla, said: “Efforts are on to make full recovery of outstanding property tax. We have managed to collect a large chunk of pending property tax already. There are 30,319 property tax holders in the city, of which 27,495 have made full payment of their property tax. There are 2,824 defaulters who have not made any payment so far. However, issuing notices to major defaulters has not served the purpose yet.”

“We exhort all defaulters to ensure that they make payment of outstanding property tax within 15 days, failing which we will be left with no alternative but to toughen our stance to make recoveries from whosoever has not made payments. This may vary from imposing penalties to disconnection of water and electricity connections in near future,” added Sharma. The issue of outstanding property tax has been highlighted on a number of occasions in the past but the collection so far has remained poor.